Suicide Squad Ayer Cut: Scott Eastwood Claims Character Got “More Love” in Unseen Version

If you want to see more of Scott Eastwood’s GQ Edwards, you’re going to have to campaign for the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut. While the character amounted to nothing more than a supporting character in Warner Brothers’ theatrical release, the actor says the director’s cut from David Ayer featured much more of his character.

“He basically was like, ‘Come on this journey with me. I’m going to make you look like a badass. I’m going to make your character pop,’” Eastwood recently told Insider of the filmmaker’s initial pitch. “I didn’t even know what the character was at the time. I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer cut.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Furthermore, the actor said he was offered a role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, though he opted to turn the deal down after speaking with his dad—legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood.

“They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies and … they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for,” the actor added. “I said, ‘They don’t want to pay me.’ He said, ‘If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t.’”

Word of the “Ayer Cut” began to circulate soon after HBO Max paid Zack Snyder to finish his vision on Justice League.

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer recently wrote in an open letter. “I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

Both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad are all streaming on HBO Max. New episodes of Peacemaker hit the streaming service every Thursday.

What other Squad characters do you want to see spinoffs of eventually? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Cover photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic