SpongeBob SquarePants Fans Call Out Patrick Star in New Suicide Squad Trailer
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad has arrived. The teaser gave fans of the DC cinematic world an extended look at the film's characters for the first time — including one that has the internet thinking of SpongeBob Squarepants in a big way. At the end of the trailer, it's revealed the titular team will face-off against classic Justice League antagonist Starro, a celestial being that looks like a massive starfish. The villain's look has the masses thinking of the beloved Patrick Star — so much so, the character has started to trend on Twitter.
Judging by the trailer, The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be one of the bloodiest superhero movies ever released. In fact, Squad star Margot Robbie previously said the feature is unlike anything fans have seen on the silver screen.
"I don't want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot onscreen," Robbie explained during DC FanDome. "And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like 'Oh my god, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it, like really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."
The One That Started It All
Patrick Star was the supervillain that brought together the first Justice League. pic.twitter.com/WFNTjncm5E— 🐱 The Cat Goddess, Josefina 🐱 (@QSKSw) March 26, 2021
That's Crazy
How did they get Patrick Star to star as the villain. Kinda crazy— Speedwagon (@Dunstoncheckson) March 26, 2021
Hard Times
Yeah Patrick Star’s really fallen into some hard times. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/RtwuZbsKxO— 🖊Tσσɳ Cιƚყ🖊 (hiatus) (@ToonUtopia) March 26, 2021
Not Holding Back
Omg the suicide squad trailer even brought Patrick Star into the mix this ain't holding back @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/UlZKuJszmQ— Æfe Lucien (@AefeLucien) March 26, 2021
Darkest Timeline
Patrick Star: The Darkest Timeline. #TheSuicideSquad #SuicideSquad— Excelsior Forever 🍁🍂 (@Kryptomovies77) March 26, 2021
————@JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/rNh62l2IQz
Buddy Giant
finally... STARRO!!!! ma buddy giant patrick star— lelehan esgrim (@azirhansa) March 26, 2021
Fan Art Is Wild
Patrick Star in The Suicide Squad #TheSuicideSquad #ReleaseTheAyerCut #restorethesynderverse #SpongeBobSquarepants #patrickstar #spongebob #shark pic.twitter.com/hkI5lPrXnN— PACO🇵🇷➐ (@RealDFRV) March 26, 2021
The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.
The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

Do you think any other surprise characters could end up popping up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!