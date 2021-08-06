SpongeBob SquarePants Fans Call Out Patrick Star in New Suicide Squad Trailer

The first trailer for The Suicide Squad has arrived. The teaser gave fans of the DC cinematic world an extended look at the film's characters for the first time — including one that has the internet thinking of SpongeBob Squarepants in a big way. At the end of the trailer, it's revealed the titular team will face-off against classic Justice League antagonist Starro, a celestial being that looks like a massive starfish. The villain's look has the masses thinking of the beloved Patrick Star — so much so, the character has started to trend on Twitter.

Judging by the trailer, The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be one of the bloodiest superhero movies ever released. In fact, Squad star Margot Robbie previously said the feature is unlike anything fans have seen on the silver screen.

"I don't want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot onscreen," Robbie explained during DC FanDome. "And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like 'Oh my god, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it, like really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."

