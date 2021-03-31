Supergirl "A Few Good Women" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "A Few Good Women", the second episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. While Tuesday night's season premiere saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Superfriends prevent Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) from carrying out his monstrous plans to make everyone Earth worship him -- and destroy anyone who doesn't -- it came at the cost of Supergirl herself. Now, in the preview below, it seems like Kara has a new challenge to face as she's stranded in the Phantom Zone while back in National City her friends scramble to figure out how to rescue her.

Kara's time in the Phantom Zone is something that is going to have a major impact on not only Kara, but those who love her over the course of the season, something showrunner Robert Rovner recently told ComicBook.com.

"Well, I mean it impacts her in a very profound way," Rovner said. "You know, I think that the Phantom Zone she faces this time around is much more unkind than last time, last time she was protected in her pod, and this time she's there and being impacted by the Phantoms that roam the Phantom Zone and give the Phantom Zone its name and they deplete people of their hope."

He continued, "So, she doesn't have powers there and so she's much more vulnerable than we've ever seen her and really, her journey and the Phantom Zone is how does she keep hope alive when she doesn't know if she's going to get out of it or not? And it seems very possible that she will never get out. And for our heroes left in National City, you know, they're faced with that same reality that they might never get Supergirl back. And so the stakes are higher than they've ever been, and the emotions are higher than they've ever been."

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A Few Good Women" airs on April 6th.