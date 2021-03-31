Supergirl Recap: Everything You Missed in the Season 6 Premiere

Supergirl returned Tuesday night after an extended hiatus due and while Season 6 will be the Arrowverse series' final season, the premiere had a ton of ground to cover. The episode, "Rebirth", had to wrap up the unfinished storylines from the show's fifth season which was unexpectedly cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic but it also had to begin the setup for what is the Maid of Might's final chapter, a chapter that series showrunners have previously teased have "life and death stakes" for Kara (Melissa Benoist). As the last time we saw Supergirl, the team was left to deal with a victorious -- at least for the moment -- Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who had managed to manipulate both Leviathan and Obsidian to further his plan for global domination, Tuesday night's "Rebirth" saw the heroes racing against the clock to prevent Lex from complete victory. With Brainy (Jesse Rath) in dire straights and the stakes higher than ever, Supergirl and her friends will have one shot to save the day. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from the Season 6 premiere of Supergirl? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Rebirth". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Inside the Leviathan ship, Brainy is dying but Dreamer finds him. They have a brief moment with him trying to tell her to leave and that he loves her, then she utlizes her powers to open the door to the ship's core. As she does, a still-alive Gamemnae shows up. The Superfriends arrive and after getting Brainy to safety he reveals that they can use the Anti-Life Equation to stop Gamemnae. Some effective teamwork between Supergirl and Alex and Leviathan is stopped once and for all.

In Lex's bunker, Lillian Luthor transfers the Leviathan energy into her son giving him superpowers and then Lex monologues about his plans to not only end Supergirl and take over the world, but he also has some pretty loft plans for the rest of the universe. He explains that he used the Obsidian North technology to brainwash people into loving him, anyone who doesn't have that brainwashing he plans to essentially nuke from space, and that he ultimately plans to be a new Anti-Monitor and wipe out anything in the universe that doesn't obey him. The Superfriends quickly figure this out thanks to Lena and Dreamer, prompting everyone to come up with a plan. J'onn and M'gann will take out the sattelites/weapons by doing a Martian ritual, Supergirl tells Lena to use Myriad to undo the brainwashing, they figure out how to take away Lex's powers, and Supergirl plans to use herself as bait in order to lure Lex out. She offers herself up and he agrees, wanting to meet at the Fortress of Solitude.

Meeting up with Lex is ostensibly a suicide mission, which prompts Supergirl to leave her legacy download -- a "last will and testament" of sorts -- at the Fortress, though she is only part of the way through when Lex arrives. They clash, with Lex hitting Supergirl with Kryptonite blasts while Alex and Dreamer get the bottle of Leviathan energy from Lillian (not without a fight) and Lena restores normal brain function to people with Brainy's help. M'gann and J'onn destroy the sattelites. With Supergirl seemingly dead, he has a field day in the Fortress playing with the weapons, though "Lena Luthor Protocol" engages, sending a plate to Kara's chest that saves her.

The Superfriends arrive and, along with Supergirl, fight Lex. There are some cool battles here, and the team is ultimately able to strip Lex of his superpowers. Unfortunately, Lex finds the Phantom Zone projector and sends Supergirl somewhere into that hellscape before he's stopped. Because the projector is damaged, they have no way of knowing exactly where Lex sent her. Kara is, at least for now, lost to what is essentially her worst nightmare.