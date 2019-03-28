‘Supergirl’: “All About Eve” Photos Released

As The CW‘s Supergirl revealed in its most recent episode, Lex Luthor has been manipulating things behind the scenes over the past several years all in an effort to bring down Supergirl and aliens once and for all. To that end, he’s even been training and manipulating the Kasnian copy of Supergirl, Red Daughter, as his ultimate weapon in his self-made war. All of that planning come to a head in Sunday’s upcoming “All About Eve”, and now, The CW has released new photos from that episode.

While the photos do not reveal any looks at Red Daughter in her super suit which was revealed at the end of last Sunday’s “The House of L”, it’s very likely that Red Daughter will have a huge role in the upcoming “All About Eve”, one that will stun Supergirl and may spell real problems for those she seeks to protect as well as herself.

Executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner recently told ComicBook.com that Red Daughter was one of a number of storylines that will dovetail as the season winds down, taking seemingly-disparate threads and revealing connections between them.

“It comes much faster when we come back,” Rovner said of the Red Daughter plot. “But we did want to tease it out, so that we were able to platform Agent Liberty and some of the other stories that we were beginning in the first group of episodes. We didn’t want the Red Daughter story to overshadow that, and we thought it was very intriguing to tease out her evolution. We will eventually get her origin story, but we wanted to tease it out that way.”

At the end of the season three finale, Supergirl used a Legion of Super-Heroes ring to travel back in time, after a battle with Reign (Odette Annable) turned surprisingly deadly. Once she’d traveled back in time, Kara separated Sam and Reign from each other, ultimately “killing” Reign. At the end of the episode, dark energy from the Harun-El was sent to Siberia, and seemingly produced an alternate version of Kara who arrived at a military base.

Producers confirmed shortly after it aired that they were planning an homage to Superman: Red Son, a popular alternative history story from the comics.

You can check out the synopsis for next week’s “All About Eve” below and scroll on for photos from the episode.

SUPERGIRL FACES HER BIGGEST CHALLENGE YET

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must deal with the destructive aftermath of Lex’s (guest star Jon Cryer) nefarious plans. Shocked at what Lex has created, Supergirl faces her biggest challenge yet.

Ben Bray directed the episode with story by Gabriel Llanas and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl .

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “All About Eve” will premiere on March 31.

