‘Supergirl’: “American Dreamer” Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “American Dreamer,” the upcoming April 28 episode of Supergirl. The episode will center on Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) who steps up to defend the citizens of National City while Supergirl lays low as there’s a huge target on her back, thanks to Red Daughter.

The episode will be directed by series regular Davide Harewood. Harewood plays J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter on Supergirl and while Harewood is taking some time behind the camera, his character has been experiencing a major arc on screen.

“Just from an acting perspective, it’s been so much fun to be here this season and we’ve all noticed a difference just in terms of the week-to-week storyline,” Harewood told ComicBook.com back in March. “I’m keen to see what [the writers and producers] do with it….I look forward to the script every week and I think that’s always a good sign.”

In addition to Harewood directing and Dreamer taking center stage, there will be some major developments with James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) as well, dealing with the fallout from his recent near-death experience.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “American Dreamer” will debut on April 28.

