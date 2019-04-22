‘Supergirl’: “American Dreamer” Promo Released

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl led to a bit of a status change for the Girl of Steel. With the world still convinced she’s a terrorist and things only getting worse as the world plunges deeper into xenophobia, Supergirl decides that she might need to lay low until she can prove herself a hero again. But how does a superhero go dark when the world needs her the most? Turns out it’s with a little help from her friends.

The CW has released a promo for “American Dreamer,” next week’s episode of Supergirl. The episode, as you can see in the promo above, will see Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) stepping up as a hero more than ever before while Kara works to clear Supergirl’s name. For Nia, this is a huge step forward as a hero. While we’ve seen her out in the field before, she’s never really gone solo and with things getting increasingly dangerous for aliens as well as just generally in the tense political and cultural climate she will no doubt encounter some significant challenges in her efforts to protect National City.

The episode will also see David Harewood stepping behind the camera to direct. Harewood plays J’onn J’onzz and thus far this season, J’onn’s story has been a significant one, with the character having a major arc throughout the season. It’s something that Harewood told ComicBook.com back in March is one he’s enjoyed.

“Just form an acting perspective, it’s been so much fun to be here this season and we’ve all noticed a difference just in terms of the week-to-week storyline,” he said. “I’m keen to see what [the writers and producers] do with it… I look forward to the script every week and I think that’s always a good sign.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “American Dreamer” below.

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “American Dreamer” will debut on April 28.