Supergirl Named Best Superhero TV Series at Saturn Awards

The Saturn Awards, which honors the best in science-fiction, fantasy, and horror television and film, were presented on Friday night and when it came to the award for Best Superhero Television Series, the night belonged to the Girl of Steel. The CW’s Supergirl was named Best Superhero Television series marking the second time the Melissa Benoist-starring series has nabbed the award and the fifth year in a row that the award has gone to an Arrowverse series.

Supergirl beat out its three fellow Arrowverse series — Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — as well as The CW’s Black Lightning. That series, while also based on DC Comics characters, is not currently a part of the Arrowverse, though the show is expected to crossover into that world for the first time in this fall’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. The Flash in particular has won the award three previous times. Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner accepted the award alongside series star Benoist.

As The CW’s Arrowverse goes, Supergirl is a bit unique. The series debuted on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW in 2016 for its second season. The series also takes place on a different Earth than the rest of the Arrowverse with Supergirl‘s world being designated Earth-38. The different location within the multiverse hasn’t’ prevented Supergirl and her friends from being part of the Arrowverse’s larger superhero team, though, with the heroine frequently coming to the aid of her Earth-1 friends during the annual crossover event and “Crisis” is set to have a major impact on Supergirl this fall as well.

“We’re teeing up “Crisis” in our way, which is a little bit different form the way Arrow and The Flash are doing it,” Rovner said in a recent interview. “But it’s all interconnected, and the Monitor will be a part of that storytelling.

Queller went on to add that “Crisis” will have a greater impact than previous crossovers generally do.

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do,” Queller explained. “It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-“Crisis”” Rovner added.

Based off the comic storyline of the same name, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will see characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow joining forces to defeat The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and stop the multiverse from being destroyed.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

Supergirl returns for Season 5 on Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” debuts in December.