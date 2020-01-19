Lena Wakes Up to the Post-Crisis Reality in New Supergirl Clip

The Arrowverse saw a lot of changes due to the Multiverse altering “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but the show that saw the biggest shift was Supergirl. After the rebirth of the Multiverse, the heroine discovered that her world – formerly Earth-38 – was now part of the newly-established Earth-Prime. It’s a discovery that came with the stunning revelation that this new reality includes Lex Luthor being perceived as a good guy, but it turns out that Kara Danvers isn’t the only person finding this new reality to be more of a nightmare than a dream come true. Lena Luthor is as well.

In a new clip from tonight’s Supergirl midseason premiere, “The Bottle Episode”, shared by TV Line, Lena (Katie McGrath) wakes up to discover her brother alive and well. It’s a major surprise since she killed Lex at the end of Season 4, but things get a little darker from there. Lex (Jon Cryer) explains to his horrified sister that he forgives her for killing him, and that one of his conditions of helping save the world was that she come through things alive and well – memories intact – as well. Now in this new reality, they work together, something Lena describes as being proof that she’s in hell.

This clip helps answer the question of what Lex demanded of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) at the beginning of “Crisis” in exchange for his help. It seems that whatever else Lex is up to, he wanted his sister along for the ride. OF course, given how diabolical Lex actually is, that doesn’t bode well for Lena. He may have said that he forgives her for killing him, but anyone familiar with how long a game Lex Luthor plays will surely be waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is also likely among those waiting for that other shoe. While the rest of the world sees Lex as a good guy, she knows his true nature and, unfortunately, she may find herself forced into a position where she has to work with him. A preview for “The Bottle Episode” revealed a female Brainiac-5 cautioning Supergirl that if she wants to save her world, she has to work with Lex. Guest star Meaghan Rath will play this female Brainiac-5.

Meaghan is the real-life sister of Jesse Rath who plays Brainiac-5/Brainy on The CW series and while the preview doesn’t make clear exactly how she factors in, given that the following episode will see Winn (Jeremy Jordan) return from the future and the preview does appear to show the interior of the Legion’s ship, it’s possible she’s come from the future. In any case, Meaghan’s appearance is something that was announced last year at San Diego-Comic Con.

“[This is] something that I’ve been pitching since I got the role,” Jesse said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “You can’t talk about Brainy without talking about his family. My real-life sister will be joining the show, Meaghan Rath. She will be playing a female Brainiac-5.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bottle Episode” below.

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 7/8c on The CW. “Bottle Episode” airs January 19.