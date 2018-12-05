‘Supergirl’ Casts Jessica Meraz as DC Villian Menagerie

Supergirl may have helped put Agent Liberty behind bars this week, but it looks like another villain is headed to National City.

As reported by Deadline, The CW series has cast Major Crimes alumna Jessica Meraz as Pamela Ferrer/Menagerie. In comics, the character is just Pamela as her surname is unknown, a Puerto Rican woman with metamorphosis powers as she has control over alien lifeforms known as “symbeasts” that she can command to take any shape she can think of. Created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke and first appearing in Action Comics #775, Menagerie was recruited by Manchester Black for his Elite and while the origin of her powers is unclear, Black at one point mentions that the rogue Men in Black from the DEO plucked people from the dregs of society to turn them into weapons.

As for how Supergirl will approach Menagerie, the casting report describes the character as a jewel theif who doesn’t mind hurting people and connects her to Black’s Elite. Given that this season on Supergirl Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is experimenting with giving ordinary humans superpowers, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see the series taking that direction with Menagerie, though giving her an alien origin would also make sense, too.

The role of Menagerie marks Meraz’s return to Warner Bros. Television as their cable division produced Major Crimes for TNT.

This is the latest casting news for Supergirl who is bringing several new faces in during its fourth season. Jane the Virgin‘s Azie Tesfai will be coming on as James Olsen/Guardian’s (Mehcad Brooks) sister Kelly Olsen while Outlander alumna Hanna James and Grey’s Anatomy alumna Kate Burton are coming on board as the sister and mother of Nia Nal (Nicole Maines).

It’s unclear when Menagerie will make her debut on Supergirl. The show’s midseason finale, “Bunker Hill”, aired Sunday and the series is headed into the Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds” this upcoming Sunday. Supergirl will return with new episodes in January.

