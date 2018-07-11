‘Supergirl’: Jeremy Jordan Returning to Broadway This Fall

On Supergirl, Winn Schott may have gone to be a hero in the future in The CW series’, but Jeremy Jordan is headed back to the Great White Way.

According to Deadline, the Supergirl star is joining the Broadway cast of American Son, a play written by Christopher Demos-Brown that follows a separated interracial couple trying to find their missing 18-year-old son whose empty car was found during a traffic stop. Jordan is set to play Officer Paul Larkin, marking his first non-musical Broadway role.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join this remarkably talented group of artists,” Jordan said. “I’ve been dying to return to Broadway for quite some time, and American Son is everything I could ask for: challenging, timely, intimate, and a vast departure from everything else I’ve ever done

“What I love most about this piece is that from the moment the lights come up, it forces us to listen. Even when we disagree, even when we know we must be right, it reminds us we still have to listen to each other, and for some reason that’s something I think we collectively decided to stop doing a long time ago. I’m very excited to be joining Kenny Leon and this fantastic cast to tell this incredibly important story.”

Jordan’s role in American Son is the actor’s first since stepping down as a series regular on Supergirl at the end of its third season a few weeks ago. While Jordan will remain on as a recurring guest star next year, Jordan took to social media at the time to thank fans for their outpouring of support and affection and explain his decision to move on from the show.

“So, I want to thank everyone behind the scenes at Supergirl for understanding it was time for me to return home…to spend time with my wife and friends and focus on crafting the next stage of my career,” Jordan wrote in part.

While the American Son announcement makes it clear that the next stage of Jordan’s career is, quite literally, on the stage, Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told TV Line last month that Jordan will still appear in the series’ upcoming fourth season, noting that there were big stories ahead for the fall.

“We love Jeremy, and even though he’s [not going to be around full-time], we’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” they said. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

American Son will begin performances at New York’s Booth Theater on Saturday October 6th with the official opening set for Sunday, November 4th.

Supergirl will return to The CW on Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c on The CW.