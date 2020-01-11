Major Supergirl Character to Return in Upcoming Episode

Supergirl fans were saddened to see Jeremy Jordan‘s Winn Schott leave his friends in present-day National City to go to the thirty-first century with Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Imra Ardeen (Amy Jackson) and the Legion at the end of The CW series’ third season. It’s a blow that was softened with the promise that the character — and actor — was saying goodbye for now, not goodbye forever and now it looks like we’ll be seeing him again perhaps a little sooner than we expected. Jordan is set to return as Winn “Back From the Future, Part One,” the upcoming eleventh episode of Supergirl’s fifth season.

The newly-released synopsis for the episode indicates that Winn’s return is connected to the emergence of a copycat Toyman that Supergirl finds herself dealing with in whatever her post-crisis world looks like. This makes sense because Winn is the son of the original Toyman, though it’s not clear from the synopsis if that’s the specific reason Winn comes back from the future or if there’s more to the characters return. Additionally, the episode will see series star David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz, direct. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

Jordan is one of the original members of the Supergirl cast. When he departed the series at the end of Season 3, he assured fans that he would return.

“As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl.” Jordan said on social media at the time. “However, this is not goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever.”

He then, ahead of last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, also took to social media to announce that his return would happen in Season 5.

“Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to Season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!” Jordan wrote.

“Back From the Future, Part One” is set to air on Sunday, January 26. The episode will be Supergirl’s second following “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with the series returning on Sunday, January 19 with “The Bottle Episode”. The synopsis of that episode indicates that complications from “Crisis” will see Supergirl facing a chaotic threat. The episode will guest star Meaghan Rath, real-life sister of Brainy actor Jesse Rath.

Are you excited for Jordan’s return to Supergirl? Let us know in the comments below.