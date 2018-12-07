‘Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Does the Fraggle Dance in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

The CW’s Supergirl may take place on Earth-38, but for at least a brief moment series star Melissa Benoist was down at Fraggle Rock.

Last night ahead of the midseason finale of Supergirl, episode director Kevin Smith took to Twitter to share a fun, behind-the-scenes video from the “Bunker Hill” shoot featuring Benoist doing her very best Muppet impersonation. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My episode @TheCWSupergirl is about to fly! Let the Fraggle Dancing begin! pic.twitter.com/89xPzAo4ik — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 3, 2018

As you can see in the video, Benoist does a pretty solid Muppet dance and if by some chance you aren’t familiar with the Fraggle reference, it’s actually a fairly charming one. Fraggle Rock was children’s puppet television series created by Jim Henson that aired for five seasons on HBO beginning in 1983. The series followed a series of puppets known as the Fraggles and the colorful creatures live in a place called Fraggle Rock where they live in caves along with other funny species like Doozers, Gorgs, and Silly Creatures. Filled with an eclectic soundtrack, Fraggle Rock follows its characters as they go on adventures and teach viewers about diversity and friendship.

Interestingly, diversity is part of the narrative fabric of Supergirl this season as well. Supergirl has been dealing with a rise in anti-alien sentiment with more and more humans turning against their alien neighbors at the urging of Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). Just how pervasive that hatred has become was driven home in Sunday’s “Bunker Hill,” when despite Supergirl having apprehended Liberty for his terrorism and hate crimes, support for Liberty is only growing while the hero found herself the one being treated like a criminal.

“The writer’s room is being really great this year,” Benoist said. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.