‘Supergirl’ Star Says The Legion’s Real Mission Presents “Problems”

Supergirl returns tomorrow night after a nine-week hiatus and when audiences will find out what the truth about the Legion of Super-Heroes mission. However, when the truth comes out it may end up creating further issues not just for the Legion but for the DEO and Supergirl, too.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Wood revealed that his character Mon-El will find out just how much in the dark his teammates had kept him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mon-El thought that he was spearheading this mission to come back, to stop the Worldkillers,” Wood said. “What he didn’t know was this Plan B was really Plan A that was happening without his approval that Imra and Brainy put together.”

As fans of The CW superhero series may recall, at the end of the last episode before going on hiatus to accommodate Legends of Tomorrow through the end of its third season Imra (Amy Jackson and Mon-El had a heart-to-heart about his history with and feelings for Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). After Mon-El admitted to having complicated feelings in the situation, Imra revealed that she hadn’t been honest with him about their real mission. It was a stunning moment that had fans wondering what the real mission was, but now it sounds like the Legion was there to help fight the Worldkillers all along and that just might be a problem.

“He’ll find out exactly what that plan was, and why they left him out of it,” Wood said. “Obviously, that presents some problems from the Legion, and for the DEO because there’s a level of mistrust that comes with withholding information, which is a lesson Mon-El has learned multiple times, but this time he’s on the other side of it.”

As for what the exact nature of the true mission is Wood didn’t go so far as to reveal that but did hint that being on the opposite side of secrets is something that may see a shift in his relationship with Kara.

“It definitely becomes an important element to their relationship moving forward in how much to reveal and when, and who does that really burden or help if he chooses to do that? Wood said. “That becomes his dilemma.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

What do you think the Legion’s real mission is? Let us know your best theories in the comments!