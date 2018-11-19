Jon Cryer Cast as Lex Luthor in ‘Supergirl’

One of DC’s most iconic villains is coming to The CW this winter as Supergirl is set to introduce Lex Luthor on the show. On Friday, the network and producers finally found the right actor for the part.

Jon Cryer, best known for his role as Alan Harper in Two and a Half Men, has been tapped to portray Luthor in the fourth season of Supergirl. Cryer’s role is set to be recurring and he will first appear in the 15th episode of the season, which will air in 2019.

Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller released a statement, saying that Cryer has long been their top choice to take on the role.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” said the EPs. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

As the EPs note, this won’t be Cryer’s first time playing a member of the Luthor family. He took on the role of Lenny Luthor in 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season. We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).”

The addition of Lex Luthor comes in a season where multiple characters from Superman lore are going to appear on Supergirl. Clark Kent is making his return to the series during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and he is being joined by Lois Lane, who has yet to appear in the Arrowverse.

