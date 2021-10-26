Supergirl: Lex Luthor Gets a Rude Awakening in “I Believe In a Thing Called Love” Clip (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode of Supergirl, titled “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” The episode, which sees Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) return to National City, will pit him against a new challenge: falling in love with someone who is potentially as dangerous to him as he is to them. In this case, it’s Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), who has been characterized as a potential love interest and partner for Lex.

Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner recently hinted that there will be a romantic arc between Nyxly and Lex before Supergirl concludes. It seems like a bit of an odd pairing, but both Lex and Nyxly are bent on world domination so it seems the pair may have more in common than one might expect, something that could make them an interesting and formidable couple – especially since Lex is usually seen to love only two things: himself and power.

“One of the things that we’re excited about is that Lex and Nyxly are gonna team up in a, not only a world domination way but a love story,” Rovner said. “So we’re excited to see that.”

“Lex is gonna finally fall in love with his equal,” Queller added.

In this clip…well, it doesn’t look like she’s feeling like much of a lover or a partner. In fact, it mostly looks like once she finds out who she is, she’s ready to kill him. Whether that will change down the line, or whether Lex’s affections will be one-sided, is yet to be seen.

With the series set to wrap up in a matter of weeks, this is likely the last big arc for Cryer’s Lex Luthor, unless he decides to come back on Superman & Lois down the line. So far, the two have not had very much shared DNA, but a new rumor suggests that Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman might appear in the penultimate episode of Supergirl.

You can check out the episode synopsis for “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” below.

“LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn and written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c after episodes of DC’s Stargirl. “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” airs on October 26th.