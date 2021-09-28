Supergirl Showrunners Tease Love Story for Lex Luthor, Nyxly in Final Episodes

Currently, on Supergirl, the titular heroine and the rest of the Super Friends are trying to stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), a Fifth Dimensional Imp determined to acquire the power that will let her get vengeance on those who have wronged her – including Supergirl herself (Melissa Benoist). While this could spell trouble for National City as much as it does for the heroes, there’s another threat set to return. Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) isn’t done just yet, and when he returns it sounds like he won’t just find in Nyxly someone with similar aims, he’ll find love, too.



Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner recently told The Wrap that there will be a romantic arc between Nyxly and Lex before the series concludes.



“One of the things that we’re excited about is that Lex and Nyxly are gonna team up in a, not only a world domination way but a love story,” Rovner said. “So we’re excited to see that.”



“Lex is gonna finally fall in love with his equal,” Queller added.



The idea of Lex finding love in Nyxly seems a little odd given that Lex Luthor really only seems to love himself and power, but Nyxly has a similar sense of self-preservation so it might not be a completely unlikely pairing. Lex finding love does, in a sense, fit in with what Rovner previously said about the back half of Season 6 revealing the villain’s vulnerable side when he returns. We’ll also see more of the dynamic between Lex and his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), who has recently found out that her biological mother was a powerful witch and that she, too, has the gift of magic.



“I think yes, on a lot of levels, but I don’t think you’ve seen the end of their relationship,” McGrath told TV Insider. “Of course not. The biggest weight in her life is her brother. He is who she is afraid of becoming, who she thought she was. There’s still so much to come between the two of them. So I don’t think they’re done and I also don’t think Lena’s fully stepped away from him yet. I think more has to happen for her to be fully like, ‘You know what? I’m Lena. I’m not Lena Luthor. I am my own person.’ We’ve definitely got more to come. Which for me is great…happy to have more Jon Cryer!”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.



What do you think about a Lex/Nyxly romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.