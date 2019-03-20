‘Supergirl’ Fans React to Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

After months of anticipation, Jon Cryer made his Supergirl debut as the iconic villain Lex Luthor tonight in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” It’s a debut that is poised to be a huge game-changer on The CW series with the bad guy set to complicate things for not just Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor and the people who care about her as well. Despite the plot-related impact Lex will have, fans have been more than a little curious as to Cryer’s portrayal of the villain and now the early returns are in — and fans are loving it.

As a deeply iconic DC Comics character, Lex Luthor has been brought to life many times in both film and television. Gene Hackman, Michael Rosenbaum, Jesse Eisenberg, and more have portrayed the villain over the years. Cryer himself has been Lex-adjacent, having played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV. In fact, Cryer sees his role as Lex on Supergirl as a way of improving upon that film, by getting another chance at a Luthor.

“I had a certain amount of familiarity,” Cryer joked to press ahead of the episode’s screening last week. “I was very excited about working with Katie McGrath, and I loved the whole story that they’ve set up for this season. I felt like Lenny was a branch on the family tree that fell off pretty early and was rotting on the ground for a long while. So I feel like this was my chance to sort of reclaim it and do it a little more justice — or injustice, as it were.”

So how are fans feeling about Cryer’s Lex? Like we said, the consensus is largely positive, but we’ll let you see for yourself in the reactions below.

