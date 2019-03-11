‘Supergirl’: Lex Luthor Appears in New “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Preview

A preview for the next episode of Supergirl shows Lex Luthor launching his evil plan.

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” guest stars Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. The preview shows that Luthor has Earth bathed in the light of a red sun and that he expects humanity to thank him for it.

Here’s the synopsis for “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”:

“JON CRYER GUEST STARS AS ICONIC DC COMICS’ VILLAIN LEX LUTHOR —Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) visits his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), to seek her help finding a cure. Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) face off against Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala). James’ sister Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) comes to town. Tawnia Mckiernan directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner teased Cryer’s “epic” performance as Superman’s greatest nemesis during an interview with Variety.

“He’s so incredibly talented,” Rovner said. “His dramatization of Lex is grounded and emotional.”

Queller added, “Hilarious. In our estimation, he’s the best Lex Luthor ever. We might be biased, but he’s the most masterful actor. He’s just exhilarating as Lex. I can’t overstate how thrilled we are with him.”

The showrunners also hinted at what fans should expect from Luthor on Supergirl, hinting that he may have some sort of medical condition.

“It’s a different side of him I don’t think the audience has seen; I think they know him in much more different roles,” Rovner said. “He has fully embraced being Lex Luthor, and it’s transformative.”

“He’s powerful, he’s devious, he’s funny, he turns on a dime,” Queller added. “His dynamic with Katie [McGrath, who plays his on-screen sister,] Lena, is just so great. We think the audience is going to go crazy when they see his performance.”

The casting of Cryer as Luthor was announced in November.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” the Supergirl executive producers said in a statement when the casting was announced. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

