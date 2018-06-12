‘Supergirl’: Inside “Make It Reign” Preview Released

Last week, Supergirl left Earth for Argo confident that she had saved Sam. Now, a preview for tonight’s episode “Make it Reign”, reveals just how wrong the Girl of Steel was.

At the end of last week’s “Not Kansas”, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) discover that their ship has been stolen and, as we find out in the behind-the-scenes preview above, it has dire consequences in tonight’s first part of the two-part Season 3 finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the end of the last episode we had a huge amount of cliffhangers one of them had to do with Selena and two Kryptonian witches arriving on Earth and remaking the Fortress of Sanctuary,” co-executive producer Robert Rovner explains in the clip. However, Selena and the witches heading to Earth is just the beginning.

“Selena has betrayed them, stolen J’onn’s ship, left them stranded them on Argo while Selena and the witches are reconstituting reign or attempting to and getting ready to take over the world,” Jessica Queller adds.

Reconstituting Reign could pose big problems not just for Earth with Supergirl and Mon-El off world, but it could also spell the end of Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) should Reign come out on top — a real possibility according to Rovner.

“They’re still tied to one another and as Reign is getting stronger, Sam is getting weaker,” he says.

The idea of attempting to split Sam and Reign and what happens from that is something that Annable herself has addressed previously. She told ComicBook.com last fall that she didn’t know if it were possible and, if so, might have a bittersweet ending.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think that there is a way to separate the two,” Annable said. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs here, because I really don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, or having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think would be a nice ending. So, I’m gonna go with that one.”

Will Selena and the Kryptonian witches prevail and resurrect Reign? Fans will just have to tune in tonight to find out.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Make it Reign” airs tonight, June 11th.

Who do you think will survive, Reign or Sam? Let us know who you think odds favor in the comment section!