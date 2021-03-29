Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Feels Fantastic About How The Show Ends

✖

Supergirl's sixth and final season kicks off on Tuesday night and while the final chapter in Kara Danvers' story is just beginning, series star Melissa Benoist feels very good about where it all ends. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Benoist says that she feels like the end of the series and the character's story is great and that she feels very good about it.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist said. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Benoist also said that she feels like now is the right time to close out Kara's journey, a journey that has seen the series endure a lot of change, including networks -- it made the leap from CBS to The CW after the first season.

"Yeah, I think we all kind of came to this conclusion. We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," Benoist said. "It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired. We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time."

While the time may be right for Supergirl to end and Benoist may be happy with the ending, for fans there's still quite a bit of ground to cover and according to co-showrunner Jessica Queller, Kara still has one final journey to go on -- one that starts with life or death stakes.

"She’s going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller previously told Entertainment Weekly. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season starting Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.

