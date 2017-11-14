Melissa Benoist Teases Kara and Mon-El’s ‘Supergirl’ Reunion

In the preview for next week’s episode of Supergirl, fans may have recognized at least one face — that of Mon-El (Chris Wood), the Daxamite prince who wooed Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) last season, and had to abandon Earth when Lena Luthor pumped lead into the atmosphere to repel an invading Daxamite army.

His absence has been weighing on Kara heavily so far in the season, culminating with a catartic visit to Midvale and her mother tonight, where Kara commiserated with fellow unwilling singles Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Eliza (Helen Slater). So what will Kara make of Mon-El’s return?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In Episode 7, it’s pretty mysterious. I think this season, we’ve really delved into a different tone, a different atmosphere for Kara,” Benoist said. “She’s really figuring out how to own her alien-ness, if you will, and in turn I think she’s finding her womanhood at the same time through grief and that grief is apparent even in the coloring of the show, so I think it’s a long– it won’t be the reunion you expect.”

That reunion may be complicated by the presence of the Legion of Super-Heroes — and since Mon-El and/or some of the other Legionnaires appeared to be in cryo-stasis when they woke up recently, one question might be: how long has he been gone?

Answers will apparently be coming soon. The next question: will Mon-El or the Legion of Super-Heroes be appearing in the upcoming crossover?

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.