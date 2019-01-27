‘Supergirl’: “Menagerie” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Menagerie”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

As the title indicates, the episode will see the introduction of Pamela Ferrer/Menagerie, played by Major Crimes alumna Jessica Meraz. In comics, the character is just Pamela as her surname is unknown, a Puerto Rican woman with metamorphosis powers as she has control over alien lifeforms known as “symbeasts” that she can command to take any shape she can think of. Created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke and first appearing in Action Comics #775, Menagerie was recruited by Manchester Black for his Elite and while the origin of her powers is unclear, Black at one point mentions that the rogue Men in Black from the DEO plucked people from the dregs of society to turn them into weapons.

As for how Supergirl will approach Menagerie, the casting report describes the character as a jewel thief who doesn’t mind hurting people and connects her to Black’s Elite. Given that this season on Supergirl Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is experimenting with giving ordinary humans superpowers, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see the series taking that direction with Menagerie, though giving her an alien origin would also make sense, too.

Menagerie isn’t the only character from The Elite that is coming to Supergirl this season, either. In Episode 13, “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?” Menagerie will be joined by The Hat, Manchester Black and The Morae to take on not only Supergirl but the Children of Liberty as well.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed.