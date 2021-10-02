Supergirl: “Nightmare in National City” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Nightmare in National City”, the sixteenth episode of the sixth and final season of Supergirl. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 19th. The episode will continue the Super Friends’ search for the totems required to gain control of the all-stone, a powerful object that Fifth Dimensional Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) is trying to assemble in order to gain ultimate power and enact vengeance on her father and others she sees as having wronged her. This time, it’s the Dream Totem that the heroes hope to find with Nia (Nicole Maines) taking lead.



The search will prompt Nia to realize that she needs to seek out her sister, Maeve (Hannah James) for help. The last time Nia and Maeve spoke, it wasn’t positive, with Maeve resenting Nia for being the inheritor of their family’s dream powers. Having to reconnect with Maeve now is something that fits into Nia’s final arc in terms of coming full circle.



“Without getting too spoilery, the path we are beginning to take with Nia is going to take her to the end of her character arc on the show,” Maines said previously. “This is kind of the final journey for Nia. This is Nia’s big movie, pretty much. This is going to be the beginning of what’s going to bring her full circle.”



The episode also will see Kara (Melissa Benoist) start to question if she can be both Kara Danvers and Supergirl. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.



“NIA CONFRONTS HER SISTER – Kara (Melissa Benoist) lands her dream story for Catco but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time as her interview, she is forced to take a serious look at her life and decide if she can continue to live as both Kara and Supergirl. As Dreamer (Nicole Maines) takes the lead on the search for the Dream Totem, which can vanquish the nightmare monster in National City, she realizes she needs to ask her sister Maeve (guest star Hannah James) for help. Old wounds resurface as the two sisters come face to face. The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton written by Rob Wright and Jess Kardos.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Nightmare in National City” airs on Tuesday, October 19th.