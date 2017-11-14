‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Damage”

“Damage” starts when inmates hijack a transport bus. Soon enough, Kara and Alex ­board the bus and stop the busjacking.

Samantha is dropping Ruby off at school and Ruby keeps asking her mother about the scene we saw at the end of last week, where Ruby found Samantha sobbing on the floor of their bathroom. Ruby is walking to the front door of her school as one of her friends drops to the ground having a seizure, Samantha sees and runds to aid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At CatCo, James is talking to Lena when they see Morgan Edge on the TV. He’s having a press conference from Luthor Children’s Hospital. He claims that more and more children are being poisoned by lead and blames Lena for causing it.

Alex and Maggie are talking about their future, they’re still talking about whether or not to have kids. They decide they can no longer be together.

Lena and Kara are at the hospital when Samantha shows up — the kid she helped earlier in the day has been admitted because of lead poisoning.

Edge shows up and Lena confronts him. He continues to blame Lena for the lead poisoning.

Act II

Back at CatCo, Lena, Kara, Samantha, and James are meeting about the immediate future and James mentions that Lena should step down from her role — so people don’t think their news coverage isn’t impartial. Lena agrees and puts James in charge of the news outlet.

A disgruntled father bursts into the office and approaches Lena about the issues. He tells her that his son is now on a feeding tube before security takes him out.

Lena tells James to organize a press conference for later in the day — she wants to address the public. She’s in the midst of her address when shots ring out — and we see that James has been shot.

Act III

James and Kara are at the DEO — James is fine, he was shot in the shoulder. Winn has run some experiments and tells Kara that there’s only a 10.2% chance that the lead bomb is the cause for the poisoning.

Alex is packing up boxes at her place. Maggie starts playing music on her phone and the two start dancing. They embrace.

Lena is staying at Samantha’s for the time being. Kara shows up and talks to Lena who — by now — is rather drunk on wine. Lena says that she “isn’t worth it.”

Act III

James and Kara are at the DEO — James is fine, he was shot in the shoulder. Winn has run some experiments and tells Kara that there’s only a 10.2% chance that the lead bomb is the cause for the poisoning.

Alex is packing up boxes at her place. Maggie starts playing music on her phone and the two start dancing. They embrace.

Lena is staying at Samantha’s for the time being. Kara shows up and talks to Lena who — by now — is rather drunk on wine. Lena says that she “isn’t worth it.”

Act IV

Lena has passed out and Kara and Samantha begin discussing the lead poisoning case. Samantha says there really isn’t a strong connection between all of the kids who’ve been poisoned — they live all over the city.

Kara mentions that there has to be a connection between them all and recommends they begin searching bank statements. Samantha is able to hack into the bank records and finds out all of the sick kids were at the same OctoberFest event.

After getting intimate, Alex and Maggie continue talking about their relationship. Maggie asks Alex if kids are worth risking their relationship and Alex says she’s always wanted to be a mother.

Kara and Samantha are working the lead they have for the OctoberFest event and begin scoping out the vendors that were there. At the rec center where the event was held, Kara and Samantha are talking and they find out they were each adopted. Kara notices something amiss with the swimming pool and sends a water sample to Winn. Winn runs the sample and realizes that someone’s sabotaged the water with a dangerous compound that when it reacts with water, it mimicks the symptoms of lead poisoning.

Kara calls Lena and fills her in. Lena then instantly goes to Morgan’s office and confronts him about being the one to poison the swimming pool water. She ends up pulling a gun on Edge, but is soon knocked out by one of his henchmen.

Lena wakes up and she’s strapped in to the seat on a cargo airplane.

Act IV

Lena has passed out and Kara and Samantha begin discussing the lead poisoning case. Samantha says there really isn’t a strong connection between all of the kids who’ve been poisoned — they live all over the city.

Kara mentions that there has to be a connection between them all and recommends they begin searching bank statements. Samantha is able to hack into the bank records and finds out all of the sick kids were at the same OctoberFest event.

After getting intimate, Alex and Maggie continue talking about their relationship. Maggie asks Alex if kids are worth risking their relationship and Alex says she’s always wanted to be a mother.

Kara and Samantha are working the lead they have for the OctoberFest event and begin scoping out the vendors that were there. At the rec center where the event was held, Kara and Samantha are talking and they find out they were each adopted. Kara notices something amiss with the swimming pool and sends a water sample to Winn. Winn runs the sample and realizes that someone’s sabotaged the water with a dangerous compound that when it reacts with water, it mimicks the symptoms of lead poisoning.

Kara calls Lena and fills her in. Lena then instantly goes to Morgan’s office and confronts him about being the one to poison the swimming pool water. She ends up pulling a gun on Edge, but is soon knocked out by one of his henchmen.

Lena wakes up and she’s strapped in to the seat on a cargo airplane.

Act V

Lena tries figuring out what’s happening and realizes the cargo plane is on autopilot. We see that the plane is being flown remotely by Edge and one of his men. Lena’s able to get a distress call out before they cut the comm links.

The team at the DEO hears the distress call and Kara flies off the help. Morgan sees Supergirl is helping, and orders his henchman to crash the plane, which will spread more of the chemical compound. The plane begins falling out of the sky and splits into two halves.

Kara is able to save Lena and the part of the plane with the chemicals, preventing the spreading of any more of the poison.

Act VI

Kara approaches Morgan at his office about the plane incident. Morgan blames it on a rogue operative — the henchman he was with. Edge reveals he framed the henchman with it all and Kara leaves, realizing she can’t prove Edge was behind it all.

Lena shows up to CatCo and James is there working. After a rocky start, the two make amends.

Alex and Maggie make the breakup official, and Maggie leaves their apartment by putting their engagement rings on the stand by the door.

Kara, Samantha, and Lena are talking about the night’s earlier events over a glass of wine. Kara’s phone rings and it’s Alex.

Alex and Kara are seen drinking at a bar. Kara tells Alex to go back to her place to back a bag, they’re going to go home.

Samantha is tucking Ruby in for the night when Ruby notices a hole in her mother’s shirt — it’s a bullet hole. Samantha goes to find her jacket and when she picks it up, a crushed bullet falls out — she was hit by the shooting earlier in the day and wasn’t affected.