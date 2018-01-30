‘Supergirl’: The Worldkillers Unite in “Both Sides Now” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Both Sides Now”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

In the episode, the DEO manages to capture another Worldkiller, Purity (Krys Marshall), and hope that doing so will provide them with much-needed guidance in their battle against Reign (Odette Annable). However, Purity gets loose, and judging by the photos, which you can check out below, she and Reign will wreak havoc on a National City transit station.

“So far, it’s just me from what I know, but it would be cool if I was fighting and had this epic showdown and all of a sudden, my buddies came along to play,” Annable said about the possibility of other Worldkillers back in October. “I mean, being bad is good. It’s always fun.”

If the other Worldkillers do end up coming to Supergirl, it also could hint at the conflict between Reign and Supergirl taking an interesting turn. In the comics, Kara’s father has a hand in creating the Worldkillers, which was a decision that he ended up deeply regretting.

As we hinted earlier this year, there’s a chance that Kara’s mom Alura (Erica Durance) could have helped to create the Worldkillers, something that would shift both Kara and Reign’s perspectives on the whole ordeal. After all, Samantha’s first transition into becoming Reign was brought on by a grotesque nightmare version of Alura.

Meanwhile, the episode will also bring about a new development for the Legion of Super-Heroes, as their ship gets destroyed and stranded in the present day. Considering the amount of mystery surrounding the Legion right now, there’s no telling how that plotline will go.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Both Sides Now” below.

The DEO captures a second Worldkiller, Purity (guest star Krys Marshall). Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) use very different methods of interrogation with Purity in the hopes of finding out how to defeat Reign (Odette Annable). However, Purity escapes and attacks the city’s subway tunnels.

Meanwhile, J’onn (David Harewood), Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and Mon-El (Christopher Wood) band together to fix the Legion ship.

Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Paula Yoo.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Both Sides Now” will debut on February 5.