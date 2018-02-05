‘Supergirl’ Wants to Help the Worldkiller in New “Both Sides Now” Clip

The CW has released a scene from “Both Sides Now,” tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The scene shows Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) observing the Worldkiller that they have managed to capture, Purity (Krys Marshall) but as you can see the two sisters have very differing opinions of how to deal with the woman. Supergirl believes that she can reach Julia, the woman inside of Purity, while Alex is more concerned with the threat that the Worldkiller poses. You can check out the scene in the video above.

Tonight’s episode marks the introduction of the other Worldkiller who will aid Reign (Odette Annable) and as you can see in promotional photos for the episode, the pair will wreak havoc on a National City transit station. The idea of Reign having help is something that Annable spoke about last October, saying that it would be “cool” if her Worldkiller friends showed up to help her.

“So far, it’s just me from what I know, but it would be cool if I was fighting and had this epic showdown and all of a sudden, my buddies came along to play,” Annable said. “I mean, being bad is good. It’s always fun.”

The arrival at least another Worldkiller — and based off Kara’s nightmare last week, we know there could be even more — in National City could be the start of an interesting turn in the conflict between Supergirl and Reign. In comics, Kara’s father had a hand in creating the Worldkillers. It’s something that he ended up deeply regretting, but as we saw earlier this season, it was Kara’s mother Alura (Erica Durance) who we saw as a grotesque nightmarish version of herself during the very first transitions of Samantha into Reign. We’ve hinted before that this vision could be a clue that on Supergirl, it’s Kara’s mother who is partially behind the creation of Reign which could make things quite complicated for our heroine.

Tonight’s episode will also bring an interesting development for the Legion of Super-Heroes. With their ship destroyed, they’re stranded in the present day, something that could be setting up for an interesting plotline down the line.

“Both Sides Now” is Supergirl‘s last episode before the series takes a nine-week hiatus (Legends of Tomorrow will air in the time slot during that time) which means that whatever happens tonight, fans can likely expect some surprising developments and unexpected turns for the show.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.