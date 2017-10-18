‘Supergirl’: Far From The Tree Extended Trailer Released

The CW has released the extended trailer for the upcoming third episode of Supergirl‘s third season, ‘Far From The Tree.’ You can check it out above.

In the episode, J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) returns to Mars having received a distress call from M’gann M’orrz/Miss Martian (Sharon Neal) on Monday’s episode, ‘Triggers.’ Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) goes with him and as the trailer reveals, Mars is full of surprises the heroes — the biggest being that J’onn is no longer the last Green Martian. His father, M’yrnn J’onnz (Carl Lumbly), is revealed to be alive.

Despite J’onn believing that he is the only living member of not just his family but his entire race, seeing his father again doesn’t seem like it’s the happiest of reunions and, according to executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, will be one that sees J’onn come to realize how much being away from Mars has changed him and what that ultimately means.

“The irony is [J’onn] becomes reconnected with his father and his father thinks, ‘Oh my God, you’ve gone so Earth-man,’” Kreisberg said in a recent interview. “So, for J’onn, it’s this realization that he’s not quite the alien that he thought he was, and what that means to him, and if we’re reconnecting with his Martian heritage, how important is that to him?”

The shock of being reunited with his father will likely see J’onn needing the support of his friends, but the trailer also shows that Supergirl is there for more than moral support. She can be seen arming herself, presumably to fight alongside J’onn and M’gann against whatever threat has called them to Mars.

It won’t just be J’onn’s family relationships in the spotlight in ‘Far From The Tree,’ though. The episode will also see Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) have their wedding shower which will be attended by Maggie’s father, played by Carlos Bernard, a figure she doesn’t have the best relationship with.

‘Far From The Tree’ will air on Monday, October 23rd at 8/7c on The CW.