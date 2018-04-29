‘Supergirl’ EP Previews Epic Showdown With Worldkillers

The CW’s Supergirl has been gearing up for a showdown between the Girl of Steel and the Worldkillers nearly all season, but it sounds like viewers won’t have to wait until the season finale to watch it all play out.

Executive Robert Rovner told Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will likely be facing off with the Worldkillers sooner than expected and while it will be epic, the showdown itself is only part of the drama.

“It’s going to be epic,” Rovner said. “What’s great about this season is that what makes it powerful and exciting is that it’s really emotionally charged. Because the final solution is about saving your friend, it focuses on how they’ll accomplish that.”

The friend Rovner is referring to is likely Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable). In the series’ most recent episode, “In Search of Lost Time”, Sam finally realized that she is the Worldkiller when Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) confronted her with incontrovertible evidence. It was a devastating realization for Sam, though Lena has promised to help figure out how to rid Sam of Reign. It sounds like Lena soon won’t be alone in looking for that solution, but it may end up being a bittersweet kind of redemption.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think there is a way to separate the two,” Annable told ComicBook.com during an interview earlier this year. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs here because I don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, of having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think that would be a really nice ending. So, I’m gonna go with that one.”

Before that redemption comes, though, Supergirl has a somewhat larger problem to deal with. In the preview for Monday’s upcoming episode, “Of Two Minds”, the third Worldkiller Pestilence’s powers emerge and it’s far worse than the dead birds falling from the sky. The illness infects citizens of National City — including Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan). That illness is, according to Mon-El (Chris Wood) always fatal and has no cure. That means Team Supergirl needs to find a way to save their friends while also stopping the third Worldkiller from not just decimating National City but going on to become Blight as well.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Of Two Minds” will air on Monday, April 30.

