Supergirl Recap With Spoilers: Kara Goes to Kaznia in “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”

Last week’s episode of Supergirl saw some major developments in National City. With Supergirl lying low thanks to being wrongly blamed for an attack on the White House, Dreamer emerged as the city’s new hero while an interview with her showed the world that humans and aliens can, in fact, live in harmony as she is both human and alien. Meanwhile, James developed superpowers and Kara and Lena repaired their friendship before finally cracking the code and figuring out the where part of the Lex Luthor mystery: Kaznia. That’s where the heroine is headed this week, but will she find Lex, or will she find an even bigger threat? Read on to find out in our full-spoiler recap of “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” below!

Kara and Lena prepare to fly to Kaznia on Lena’s private jet, though Kara does try to protest to no avail. Elsewhere, Alex and Kelly are out for a run when the adoption agency calls. She’s going to be a mom. Ben Lockwood leaves his wife’s funeral and goes to the DEO, demanding they hunt down Dreamer and James as well. He’s unhinged, which prompts Brainy to leave Nia and James at the Fortress where they are testing James’ newfound powers.

While flying to Kaznia, Lena’s plane is struck by suspicious purple lightning. While Lena tries to save the plane, Kara slips out secretly and saves the plane as Supergirl then slips back inside and pretends to have passed out with all the action. They both agree, the lightning wasn’t natural. They were brought down intentionally. They then find a vacant military base and discover that Lex has been torturing aliens. Meanwhile, Lockwood goes through General Haley’s files and finds out about Lena’s lab there at the DEO and decides to check it out for himself.

As Kara and Lena continue to investigate the base, they realize the aliens Lex was using all came from the DEO — including one that can duplicate themselves. They then discover Eve who eventually admits that she is and will always be on Lex’s side. Lena threatens her into talking and as they question her, she starts acting weird. Deeper into Lex’s lab, Lena and Kara find both Harun-El and Kryptonite as well as a staging area where it’s revealed that Lex is helping Kaznia invade the U.S. while Kara discovers his secret weapon, or at least video of it: Red Daughter.

As Alex finally seems to be comfortable with being a mom she gets a phone call letting her know that the birth mother had decided to change her mind about putting her child up for adoption after speaking with a priest.

In Kaznia, Lena and Kara start to better understand what Lex has done: turned Red Daughter into a Kryptonian weapon. Then another Eve shows up — the first eve was just a copy — and she releases the Kryptonite as well as activates a self-destruct on the building. Kara discovers Red Daughter’s cell full of things that would expose her secret, but manages to convince Lena to escape via air vent before she finds it. At the DEO, Lockwood discovers the serum that gave James his powers.

Lockwood rounds up all the aliens with the one who murderd his wife and wants them tortured. Brainy urges the DEO to ignore Lockwood’s orders to arrest James and Dreamer. Lockwood injects himself with the serum. In Kaznia, Lena and Kara find out who authorized the DEO prisoner transfer to Lex. Lena goes after Eve while Supergirl ends up fighting Eve copies as well. Battles, both in National City and Kaznia, ensue.

Supergirl escapes the exploding base, but Lena doesn’t know that Kara did. Eve stabs her, but Lena isn’t actually injured. J’onn shows up to fight with Lockwood and throws him into a gas tanker, causing an explosion but Lockwood isn’t dead. Lena and Kara reunite, but they discover the Eve on the plane was a copy, too, but now they have more details about Lex’s plan.

On the plane home, Kara is about to tell Lena her secret, but before she can Lena talks about how if it wasn’t for Kara she couldn’t trust anyone so Kara keeps her secret to herself. Back home and processing Alex not adopting the baby, Kelly comes out to her by revealing the loss of her girlfriend. Lockwood goes to comfort his son but it’s too little too late. His son blames him for his mother’s death, and tells him that he hates him.

Debriefing with James, Kara decides to tell Lena the truth once Lex is behind bars. She then pays the president a visit. He has kryptonite in his office, but Kara tries to warn him anyway — except he has her essentially kidnapped.

