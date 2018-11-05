‘Supergirl’: “Parasite Lost” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Parasite Lost”, the fifth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The clip previews the newest turn for Raymond Jensen (Anthony Konechny), a DEO agent who has gotten sucked into the anti-alien crusade of Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). As fans saw in this weeks installment, Jensen freed several dangerous aliens from DEO custody, and was then experimented on and bonded with an Angon alien parasite by Liberty.

Just based off of what we can see in the trailer, Jensen seems to be a bit more of a modern comic-accurate portrayal of Parasite, as opposed to the John Byrne-inspired Rudy Jones (William Mapother) iteration that was seen in Season 2. That version of Parasite was given a sort of origin out of John Carpenter’s The Thing, and was able to drain the life – and some of the superpowers – out of people with a simple touch.

The episode will also see Kara getting more in touch with her journalism skills — although it sounds like that might have some unintended consequences.

You can see the official synopsis for “Parasite Lost” below!

“THE POWER OF THE PEN

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes a series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way.

David Mcwhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji.”

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.