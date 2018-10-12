New ‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals New Look at Agent Liberty

Supergirl‘s newest season is just days away from arriving, and a new trailer is here to tease what’s next.

The CW’s newest promo for the fan-favorite series, which you can check out above, highlights the various new villains and challenges that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will be facing this season. Among those is Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), an anti-alien zealot who can be seen wreaking quite a lot of havoc in the trailer.

Liberty is described as “the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group. The character is described as “a brilliant orator in the guise of a family man”, who can easily convince people that he’s right.” This lines up, to an extent, with the comic iteration of Agent Liberty, who first debuted in 1991. Also known as Benjamin Lockwood, Agent Liberty is an ex-CIA agent who becomes disenchanted with the goverment, forming his own paramilitary group. Liberty eventually sees the error of his ways, separating from the group and assisting Superman and Justice League in the years that follow.

Also featured in the trailer is Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra), a DC Comics fan-favorite with quite a few ties to the Luthor family. While details are relatively slim about how she will enter Supergirl‘s world, this trailer indicates that she will have some pretty politically-charged motivations, as she mentions wanting to create fear in the hearts of National City’s citizens.

All in all, these villains will play an interesting role in Supergirl‘s new season, on top of the show already dealing with that other Red Son-esque version of Kara, as well as the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover.

“This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country.” Benoist said in a recent interview. “There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut this Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.