Supergirl and Team Stand United in New Season 5 Poster

The CW has released a brand new poster for Supergirl‘s upcoming fifth season, featuring the Girl of Steel front and center while her friends and allies assemble behind her showing the heroic team as a unified front. It’s a point driven home with the poster’s tag: “United we stand.”

Stronger than ever. #Supergirl premieres Sunday, October 6. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/yAL3LFyavw — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) September 8, 2019

There are quite a few things of interest in this new poster. First, it features the brand new costume Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will be wearing in Season 5 complete with pants, a new cape apparatus, and her new hairstyle — bangs. We also see Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) included in what fans might describe as Team Supergirl. The character is a relatively new addition, making her debut last season.

Up top on the poster, we see both Querl Dox/Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) and J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) both in their true alien forms instead of their “human” guises. Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) are also present, as is Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). It’s the presence of Lena on the poster that might be of particular interest as the trailer for Supergirl that was shared at San Diego Comic-Con in July revealed that Lena won’t exactly be in Supergirl’s corner.

As fans recall from the Season 4 finale, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) revealed Kara’s secret to Lena before he died, devastating Lena with the news that her best friend had been lying to her all this time. Lena being at odds with Supergirl is something that appears to be a central issue for Season 5, something Benoist teased earlier this year as being a fight for Lena’s very soul.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

McGrath herself has also previously said that she never wanted Lena to learn Supergirl’s identity, though Benoist said she always knew it was going to happen and she thinks it’s important to explore.

“To me, that would be wishful thinking, but I always knew it was going to happen,” Benoist said. “I think part of what we are trying to do on Supergirl specifically, too, is explore relationships between women, and friendships, and sisterhoods, and how we treat each other, how we communicate that’s different between men and women. I think their relationship is singular already because they’re such close friends and you get to explore that. This is only going to make that conversation a little more complicated.”

Supergirl Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.

