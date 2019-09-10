Supergirl: New Season 5 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos from “Event Horizon”, the upcoming Season 5 premiere of Supergirl. The new photos, which appear to be a continuation of the five the network released late last month, highlight not only Supergirl’s new pants-based costume, but gives good looks at other members of Team Supergirl, including Dreamer, Brainiac 5, Alex, J’onn and Guardian as well as a look at Kelly and James Olsen in a non-heroic environment.

These photos don’t reveal too much about what Supergirl and her allies are facing in the season premiere, but it does show the team working together against the threat. It’s something that works nicely with the new poster The CW released recently that features the team standing “united”. It’s that unity that may come in handy during the season as a core relationship for Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is about to change.

During the Season 4 finale, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) revealed Kara’s secret to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) before he died. For Lena, this is a huge betrayal and it’s something that Benoist has teased will be a central issue in the upcoming season.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

McGrath herself has also previously said that she never wanted Lena to learn Supergirl’s identity, though Benoist said she always knew it was going to happen and she thinks it’s important to explore.

“To me, that would be wishful thinking, but I always knew it was going to happen,” Benoist said. “I think part of what we are trying to do on Supergirl specifically, too, is explore relationships between women, and friendships, and sisterhoods, and how we treat each other, how we communicate that’s different between men and women. I think their relationship is singular already because they’re such close friends and you get to explore that. This is only going to make that conversation a little more complicated.”

Supergirl Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.

