Supergirl Recap: Everything You Missed in "Prom Night!"

Last week on Supergirl, the Super Friends gave up their one shot to locate Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the Phantom Zone to stop the Phantom threatening National City, but thanks to Nia/Dreamer's (Nicole Maines) dream they got a second shot -- though it will mean a trip back to Midvale in 2009 in order to get Kara's DNA. This week, Nia and Brainy (Jesse Rath) head back in time in order to collect said DNA, but time travel always comes with risks and challenges and while the mission is clear, the execution of it may not be as easy as they'd hope. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Prom Night!", this week's episode of Supergirl? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Prom Night!". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Preparing for the blast to the past The episode opens with Brainy and Nia figuring out the specific location of Kara's DNA in 2009, DNA that they need to save Kara from the Phantom Zone. A newspaper clipping also notes that Midvale is the "luckiest" town and it's revealed that in this timeline, Kara's boyfriend Kenny was never killed and J'onn suggests he should go back with Nia and Brainy due to unexpected differences, but Brainy says no as it is too risky. Nia realizes going back to 2009 puts her in a time when her mother was still alive while Brainy is a bit nervous about getting the time travel right.

Midvale, 2009 In 2009, Alex and Kara catch up and Kara is stalling on telling Kenny that she's planning to go to National City for college instead of the school she planned to go to with Kenny. She overhears Brainy's ship crash at the baseball field and Alex drives them all there. As they leave, they pass Cat Grant who is there to do a story on Midvale. Nia and Brainy have arrived in Midvale a day early and are found by Kara, Kenny and Alex. They quickly claim that they are psychic aliens from the planet Psycon and do a bad job of covering for themselves. They were supposed to avoid making contact with Alex and Kara. Kara wants to help the "aliens" but Alex thinks it is a problem. Kara ends up introducing herself to Brainy (calling himself Brandon) and Nia (calling herself Brenda) and offering to help. With the authorities coming, Kara starts to hide the ship, but Nia and Brainy quickly take over, concealing it under the baseball field. Kenny takes Brainy home with him, Nia goes home with the Danvers girls.

A plan is formed At Kenny's, Brainy freaks out a bit when he realizes that doesn't have access to a 3D printer but Kenny has a solid solution that requires them to go to the school. At Kara's, Nia and Kara bond a bit, but Nia struggles with missing her mother who she knows is alive in 2009. Later, Nia has a dream involving a caged purple wild cat who escapes that is somehow also connected to Midvale High. At school, Kenny and Brainy chat while he works on the 3D printer. Kenny says he's built a base for himself and Kara. Kenny goes to class and tells Brainy not to leave the lab, but it takes a long time to print and he runs out of snacks so he sneaks out to the snack machine where he's spotted by the Glee club instructor and taken off to class. Kenny later finds him on the baseball diamond as Brainy has been recruited by pretty much everyone.

Reports and aliens Cat goes around Midvale, convinced that there is a "super" being behind things in Midvale so she goes looking for her story. She encounters Alex with her mother's badge to interview, identifying herself as CJ Grant. Alex tells her that nothing in Midvale is worth finding. Nia and Kara find the mineral that they need. On the way home, the girls are almost taken out by a gas truck with no driver. Earlier in the episode, it's revealed that a pair of aliens decide to head to Earth to capture a Kryptonian – meaning Kara. It turns out that the aliens are behind the runaway truck, trying to lure out a Kryptonian. Kara and Nia get into the truck and manage to get it to stop, causing the aliens to miss their shot. The aliens are now aware that there is a Naltorian and a Coluan as well but they depart without taking anyone. Cat, however, is nearby and sees that something weird has happened, though she doesn't actually catch them in the act.

Looking for answers Nia struggles to make sense of her dream. Alone on the ship, Nia calls her mother, but gets her voicemail. Brainy figures out who the aliens are who are after them are, which help Nia interpret her dream but they're horrified to discover that their actions have now changed the timeline and the alien, Naxim, is on the loose.

Confessions At the Danvers home, Alex and Kara argue over telling their mother and Alex reveals that the family has sacrificed for Kara -- including Alex's trip to Europe. Kara then goes off to finally tell Kenny that she's planning to go to National City, but he shows her the hero base he's made her.