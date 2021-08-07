Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Marks End of Filming on The CW Series

✖

Supergirl is coming to an end after six seasons this fall and while those final episodes of The CW series won't debut for a few more weeks, filming on the Arrowverse series has been completed. While some of the show's cast finished up last week and shared their goodbyes, the remaining stars completed their work this week, and now, series star Melissa Benoist has taken to Instagram to mark the end of her era as Supergirl with a post thanking the show's cast, crew, and fans.

On Friday, Benoist shared a photo of herself in costume as Supergirl alongside Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers/Sentinel) and David Harewood (Martian Manhunter).

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week," Benoist wrote. "That's a wrap on @supergirlcw."

Benoist wasn't alone in marking the final day of work on Supergirl. Both Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) and Jesse Rath (Brainiac 5) also shared photos on social media. Both of those actors shared photos of their in-costume hands. Benoist herself also shared some additional moments in her Instagram Stories, including a short video of Chris Wood (Mon-El) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) goofing off on set.

It was announced last fall that Season 6 would be the last for Supergirl. The series first debuted on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW for its second and subsequent seasons. When it was announced that the series was ending, Benoist took to social media to share the impact playing the iconic character had on her own life.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

She added, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

She ended her message with "el mayarah", Kryptonian for "stronger together."

After a few months of hiatus, Supergirl will return for the last half of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 24 and will pick up with Kara Danvers/Supergirl having been rescued from the Phantom Zone, though her experiences there won't be so easy to just shake off. However, Benoist has also been clear that the end of Supergirl's story is one that she feels fantastic about.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist said earlier this year. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Supergirl will return for the second half of its sixth and final season on Tuesday, August 24 with the episode "Welcome Back, Kara!"