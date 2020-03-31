Supergirl: Take a Photo Tour of the DEO, The Bar, and More

With Supergirl and the rest of the Arrowverse shows off the air until later in the month, and fans frustrated by a lack of new content while they are socially isolating at home, ComicBook.com figured we could provide a little bit of a service. Digging through some archives, we found a number of photos from set visits, and figured it was worth giving fans a virtual walk around the DEO the alien dive bar, and other key sets from the world of Supergirl. Hopefully, it will help tide fans over, since there’s a lot of disappointment around the Arrowverse episodes that were announced before being delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

These are, of course, dated, since this season didn’t have a set visit tour for most outlets. While we generally get a chance to visit and photograph current threats like US Agent’s foundry or Reign’s cave, this season we didn’t have that chance. Still, it’s pretty fun to get a bunch of photos of The DEO, the Legion ship, and the alien dive bar.

You can check the photos out below.

The Legion of Super-Heroes Ship

This one’s interesting becasue the shots are from a couple of years ago, and the Legion of Super-Heroes ship was actually under construction when we were there. As a result, we couldn’t get many shots, but we did get a look at some of the Interlac and, the transporters, and control panels.

The alien dive bar

That Darkseid Easter egg

Yeah, it’s just graffiti, but it’s still pretty cool. Also…

The Joker

Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?

Interlac menus

The drinks at the bar

CatCo

The DEO

The DEO Lobby

The DEO Meeting Room

The DEO Locker Room

The DEO Holding Cell