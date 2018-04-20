Supergirl Takes on Three Worldkillers in "Trinity" Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Trinity," an upcoming Supergirl episode set to air on May 7.

Things are starting to move on all fronts, with James and Lena's relationship being challenged after Supergirl learns Lena's secret (presumably that she has been secretly helping Samantha), setting up a conflict with the Worldkillers.

What is interesting here is that Supergirl learns "Lena's secret," which is a subversion of the expectations that have been set up for the last couple of seasons, as fans have assumed eventually Lena would learn Supergirl's secret and it would mess with their relationship.

"So far, it's just me from what I know, but it would be cool if I was fighting and had this epic showdown and all of a sudden, my buddies came along to play," Odette Annable said about the possibility of other Worldkillers back in October. "I mean, being bad is good. It's always fun."

If the other Worldkillers do end up coming to Supergirl, it also could hint at the conflict between Reign and Supergirl taking an interesting turn. In the comics, Kara's father has a hand in creating the Worldkillers, which was a decision that he ended up deeply regretting.

As we hinted earlier this year, there's a chance that Kara's mom Alura (Erica Durance) could have helped to create the Worldkillers, something that would shift both Kara and Reign's perspectives on the whole ordeal. After all, Samantha's first transition into becoming Reign was brought on by a grotesque nightmare version of Alura.

The lack of any reference to Mon-El, Imra, and the Legion of Super-Heroes is an interesting omission. It could mean nothing or it could suggest that by this time in the season, that plot has wrapped up.

You can see the official synopsis below.

Still reeling after learning about Lena's (Katie McGrath) secret, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) asks Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) for a favor that could alter his relationship with Lena forever.

Meanwhile, with all three Worldkillers united, Supergirl and the team brace for an epic battle.

Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss directed the episode with story by Jessica Queller and teleplay by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Trinity" will debut on May 7.