‘Supergirl’ Reportedly Casting For Lois Lane

Over the years, Supergirl has brought a wide array of DC Comics characters onto the small screen. And now, it looks like Lois Lane could be added to that list.

Omega Underground recently uncovered an audition tape for the hit The CW series, which seems to hint at Lois being added to the show. The scene in the audition tape is relatively short, with the woman being interviewed about both her relationship with Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and her meeting Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

“If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked me that question I’d be a millionaire.” Lois says in the audition tape, in reference to her relationship with Superman. “Just kidding! But my relationship with Superman is completely unpredictable, I never know when I’m going to see him, he’s always in and out-of-town. But that is also the fun part about it is that I’m constantly being kept on my toes and surprised. So I’m hoping one day and honey if your hearing this I’m waiting for that rock on my finger.”

Lois was confirmed to be existing in Supergirl‘s side of the Arrowverse a while back, with her “kid sister” Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan-Tatum) appearing throughout season one, and then Clark referencing her periodically throughout his season two appearances. Since then (and honestly, before then), fans have been eagerly anticipating her debut, and it sounds like it could be on the way.

What’s also interesting about the audition tape is the context that Lois appears to talk about Supergirl, saying that she’s glad the hero is a role model for young girls, in the wake of “these predators…coming to the forefront and harassment being a big issue.” Granted, this could just be sample dialogue, with Lois’ real role taking on a completely different context. But it’s safe to say that the firing of former showrunner Andrew Kreisberg takes things into a different context.

“We have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of.” Benoist said earlier this week. “There are a lot of amazing men that work on our show and we have a lot of amazing women in powerful positions on our show as well.”

As of now, there’s no telling when Lois will enter the show, and exactly how that cameo could happen (or, you know, if Clark is also involved). But either way, Supergirl fans will certainly be excited to see what comes next.

