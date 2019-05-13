Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin on Possibly Playing Superman in the DCEU

When it comes to the DC Extended Universe, it seems change is key for the future. After Shazam hit up theaters to rave reviews, the cinematic universe is leaning into a new direction, but fans are still hoping its path features icons like Clark Kent. And as it turns out, Tyler Hoechlin is not opposed to bringing Superman from the small screen to the big screen if given the chance.

Recently, the Supergirl actor appeared at Fan Expo Dallas, and it was there the star appeared on a panel. The actor was asked whether he’s heard about fan-casts vying for him to play Superman in the DCEU, and Hoechlin had the following to say:

“I’ve heard that before.”

Continuing, Hoechlin said he would definitely answer the call if one were made for him.

“The D.C. stuff, Warner Bros., all of them, they’ve got all that stuff under control. I would answer the phone if they called and hope that I can nail down a schedule or something else. Try to get there if I can. So who knows? We’ll see.”

It doesn’t sound like Hoechlin has heard any official whispers of his Superman folding into the DCEU… and fans should not be surprised as such. The actor’s work as Clark Kent was well received by viewers, but recent reports did suggest Warner Bros. Pictures is eager to distance itself a bit from Superman and Batman.

Shortly before exiting Warner Bros. Entertainment, former CEO Kevin Tsujihara hinted the DCEU wants to bolster its peripheral heroes before bringing in DC Comics’ biggest hitters.

“What Patty Jenkins did on Wonder Woman illustrated to us what you could do with these characters who are not Batman and Superman,” Tsujihara explained. “Obviously, we want to get those two in the right place, and we want strong movies around Batman and Superman. But Aquaman is a perfect example of what we can do. They’re each unique and the tone’s different in each movie.”

For now, there is no hard deadline on when Superman will re-enter the DCEU, but the same cannot be said for Gotham’s most famous vigilante. Batman was left aloft when Ben Affleck exited the role last year, but Warner Bros. Pictures has plans to release Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2021. This means a new actor will have to be cast before too-too long, so it seems likely the studio will pump the brakes on Superman until it gets Gotham’s situation all figured out.

