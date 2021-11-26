Superman and Lois Exclusive Funko Pop 2-Pack Is Available Now

Funko has just released a delightful pair of Pop figures based on the flying scene with Superman and Lois Lane in the 1978 film Superman: The Movie. Not only that, the figures are packaged together and are exclusive to UK-based retailer Zavvi. However, they do ship internationally, so you pretty much everyone can get their pre-order in right here while they last. The release date is set for March.

As noted, the Funko Pop depicts Superman (Christopher Reeve) and Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) holding hands while flying over New York City. A romantic moment, but let’s not forget that Superman, with all of his strength and power, accidentally lost his grip and dropped her in that scene.

Speaking of superhero Funko Pop exclusives, Marvel’s Year of the Shield series celebrates heroes “who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both.” Funko Pops from the series have been launching each month since February, and it looks like the November installment will be the last. They’re going out with a bang with the Captain America: Through the Ages 5-Pack.

The set includes five different versions of Steve Rogers based on his looks through the years. Pre-orders for the Captain America: Through the Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack are live here on Amazon now for $59.99 with a release date set for February 8th.