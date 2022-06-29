Fans Have a Lot to Say About the Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois aired Tuesday night on The CW and the episode did a lot more than just resolve the collision of worlds between Earth and Bizarro Earth. There were some big revelations in the episode, "Waiting For Superman", which will have far-reaching impact in terms of how fans see the series but also for the network's Arrowverse universe as well with the series finally explaining its place in everything. But while fans now have answers, they also have some pretty feelings as well — and even more questions as the wait for Season 3 begins.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, "Waiting For Superman", below.

The season finale featured a couple of big developments. First, there was the resolution of the season's storyline with the heroes — and indeed, it was a bit of a team effort between Superman, John Henry, and Nat along with an unexpected assist from Tal-Rho — that saw the defeat of Ally Allston and the separation of Earth and Bizarro Earth at pretty much the last possible moment. Then, amidst that, was the big reveal about the series' place in the Arrowverse. As it would turn out. Superman & Lois isn't part of it. Sam Lane reveals during the episode that while he's seen glimpses of other worlds that have "leagues" of heroes, their world has only Superman and it's that revelation that, in turn ultimately leads to a pretty surprising revelation about this universe's John Diggle. It turns out that the Diggle fans have seen on Superman & Lois is completely different from the Diggle who worked with Green Arrow and doesn't share that same history.

"Yeah. I think that's a good analogy. When Supergirl was on CBS, they were on their own world, right?" Helbing explained. "If you think about it, John Henry started on a separate planet, they had their own version of Kal-El, it's very much that. So, the Arrowverse is on Earth-Prime, we're on a different Earth. I'm not sure what number that is yet. So, Diggle's history...he's John Diggle but his history is not exactly the John Diggle's history that was in Arrow, and that holds true for every character."

So, now that the day has been saved and we know Superman & Lois isn't Arrowverse and this Diggle is entirely different, fans have some things to say. In particular, fans aren't exactly thrilled with the implications this separate Earth has for Diggle, while others have pointed out that in Season 1, Diggle directly referenced events from the end of Arrow. Beyond that, fans were critical of their being too much focus on characters not Superman and Lois, and big questions about the likely Season 3 Big Bad, Intergang's Bruno Manheim.

As we often do, we've rounded up a sampling of fan reactions to the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois. You can check them out for yourself below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section.