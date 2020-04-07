Superman & Lois: Fans Are Loving the Lana Lang Casting

On Tuesday, The CW announced that it had cast Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang in its upcoming Superman & Lois television series. Chriqui will play Lana opposite Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The new series focuses on Lois Lane and Clark Kent’s relationship and family life together. In the comics, Lana and Clark were friends back in Smallville. In this series, she’s Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at the Smallville Bank, stuck in her hometown after all her friends moved to Metropolis and elsewhere. She gets back in touch with Clark and rekindles their friendship during a difficult period in her life.

Chriqui’s credits include starring opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Fox’s one-season series The Passage. She’s also appeared in Shut Eye on Hulu, Fox’s The Grinder, Murder in the First on TNT, The Mentalist on CBS, Cleaners on Crackle, and Showtime’s The Borgias. In theaters, she’s appeared in The Knight Before Christmas, Hospitality, Super Troopers 2, and The Steps.

Fans online have been reacting to the news that Chriqui will play Lana Lang, and they seem pretty excited. Keep reading to see what some of them have been saying.

Superman & Lois is being developed by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV. The series is written by Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. It’s spinning out of the Supergirl television series, which introduced Hoechlin in the role of Superman. The series will dig into the complications of a relationship between the world’s greatest hero and the world’s greatest journalist.

Helbing executive producing the series alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The series was meant to film a pilot during the 2020 pilot season, but the COVID-19 pandemic convinced The CW to give the show a series order of 13 episodes. It was scheduled to film in the summer, but the coronavirus may delay that process.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Another Canadian Actress

Paying homage to #Smallville, the new CW tv series #SupermanAndLois has chosen the Canadian actress #EmmanuelleChriqui to portray #ClarkKent’s first love, #LanaLang, going for a Smallville look rather than previous incarnations’s. Ready for the #Clana vs #Clois weekly civil war? pic.twitter.com/J5dokgfvlu — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 7, 2020

Love the Breakdown

I love the character break down for Lana Lang so I’m wat more excited for this show than I originally was. https://t.co/V16bQHopjj — Michelle Benson (@michelleb822) April 7, 2020

Can’t Wait

I can’t wait to see @echriqui as Lana Lang in Superman & Lois pic.twitter.com/zQpgpa1501 — P⎊tⓉΞR88406 ᴮᴼᴾ (@potterheadCP) April 7, 2020

Great Casting

I don’t like the character, but great casting as Lana Lang. First time I might root for Lana Lang. pic.twitter.com/NJ4rPKzw6I — Sarah😎Clois 💕 and Guznadia💕Efyam (@CloisForever23) April 7, 2020

Welcome to the Arrowverse

I’m Not Okay

We’re getting Lana Lang in the arrowverse??? My clana heart is not okay. I know the arrowverse takes place years after clana were together so we won’t be getting any clana but still. They were my first ship and I will always love tom welling and kristin kreuk’s portrayals. — Neda (@Laurelslena) April 7, 2020

Here’s Hoping

I never hated a character as much as I hated Smallville’s Lana Lang, so I HOPE this version is better 💀 https://t.co/jr0q6ONtcv — Malie✮ (@zoreIkara) April 7, 2020

Love This

Love this cause I love @echriqui 😍 she’s so pretty and will be a perfect Lana Lang. #SupermanAndLois Kristin Kreuk will always be THE Lana Lang tho and that’s on period. #Smallville https://t.co/HSD4IUBPtD — Alexia 🇲🇽 (@lost_girl_alex) April 7, 2020

Perfect

Lois Lane and Lana Lang are just perfect and I can’t wait to see them in Superman & Lois pic.twitter.com/qRoia4rJwq — P⎊tⓉΞR88406 ᴮᴼᴾ (@potterheadCP) April 7, 2020

Can’t Wait for the Series