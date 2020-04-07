Superman & Lois TV Series Casts Lana Lang

The CW’s Superman & Lois television series has cast Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, according to Deadline. Chriqui will play Lana opposite Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The CW ordered the drama straight to series. It focuses on the lives and relationship between Lois Lane and Clark Kent. Lana may represent a new wrinkle in that relationship. In the comics, she and Clark were friends back in Smallville, and possibly something more. In this series, she’s a Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at the Smallville Bank, stuck in her hometown after all her friends moved to Metropolis and elsewhere. She and Clark rekindle their friendship during a difficult period in Lana’s life.

Superman & Lois hails from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV. The series is written by Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. It’s spinning out of the Supergirl television series, which introduced Hoechlin in the role of Superman. The series will dig into the complications of a relationship between the world’s greatest hero and the world’s greatest journalist.

Helbing executive producing the series alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The series was meant to film a pilot during the 2020 pilot season, but the COVID-19 pandemic convinced The CW to give the show a series order of 13 episodes. It was scheduled to film in the summer, but the coronavirus may delay that process.

Chriqui’s credits include starring opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Fox’s one-season series The Passage. She’s also appeared in Shut Eye on Hulu, Fox’s The Grinder, Murder in the First on TNT, The Mentalist on CBS, Cleaners on Crackle, and Showtime’s The Borgias. In theaters, she’s appeared in The Knight Before Christmas, Hospitality, Super Troopers 2, and The Steps.

The CW ordered Superman & Lois in January. The series seeds Hoechlin and Tulloch will be joined by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as Clark and Lois’s two sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. General Lane, Lois’s father, will also appear, played by Sam Lane. It was previously reported that the series will see Lois and Clark facing some changes as Clark is let go from The Daily Planet during a round of “massive layoffs.” The series will also see Jordan and Jonathan learning about their father’s alter ego and discovering their own Kryptonian potential.