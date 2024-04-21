Superman Director James Gunn Keeps Fans Guessing With Mystery Throwback Logo

James Gunn is currently in the midst of directing his highly-anticipated Superman movie, and news about the production continues to pour in. It was announced this week that the roles of Pa and Ma Kent have been cast. In addition to the official announcement, Gunn has also taken to social media to share cryptic teases. The director's posts are causing fans to break out their thinking caps and take some educated guesses. Gunn's latest post is a throwback logo of the iconic "S," but what does it mean?

Gunn did not caption his post, but many fans are in the replies taking guesses. Some are thinking the director is teasing Krypto, the superhero dog who made his comics debut back in 1955. Considering Gunn's history with animals in comic book movies, it's not a stretch to think we're about to get Krypto in live-action. You can check out the post below, and start making your own guesses:

This isn't the first clue that Krypto will be in the film. Back in August, Gunn shared a photo of Nora, a (real) art department mascot dog dressed in a Superman cape. In the background, eagle-eyed fans spotted classic comic book art pinned up in the movie's art department. The references included Superman: The Legend Returns, a 1988 poster commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Man of Steel; Superman (Vol. 1) #712, a 2011 issue titled "Lost Boy: A Tale of Krypto the Superdog"; and Krypto's first appearance in 1955's Adventure Comics #210, which introduced "the superdog of Krypton" as Superboy's super-powered pet dog.

What Is The New Superman About?

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, DC Studios describes Superman as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Peter Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Gunn previously confirmed Superman would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.