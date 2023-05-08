Superman: Legacy Director James Gunn and Chris Pratt Just Teased Krypto's Live-Action Debut

Last month, James Gunn confirmed Jimmy Olsen was going to end up appearing in Superman: Legacy. Now, the filmmaker has seemingly confirmed another beloved supporting character of the Last Son of Krypton will be appearing in the upcoming blockbuster. According to an interview featuring Gunn and Chris Pratt in support of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn joked that he wanted to cast the Marvel star as Krypto the Superdog.

That's when Gunn confirmed that he may have actually let that role slip, telling the Toronto Sun he just gave them a scoop. "I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog [in Superman: Legacy]," Gunn told the paper. "You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can't talk."

After a quick back and forth about cryptocurrency, Pratt added that "it sounds like there's going to be a character called Krypto in Superman—breaking news."

That's when Gunn added, "It is a scoop, I guess," only for Pratt to joke he's already been fired from DC Studios and will now have to work at Marvel Studios once again.

Little else is currently known about Superman: Legacy, other than the fact the film is in pre-production ahead of principal photography later this year or in early 2024.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Little has been revealed as to the plot of the movie, though an official synopsis from DC Studios hints the film will take place during the earliest days of the hero's journey. The full synopsis is below.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

