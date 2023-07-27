Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! — where are you? Warner Bros. Home Entertainment answered that question on Thursday when it released the trailer for the animated Hanna-Barbera and DC Comics crossover movie, which teams the Mystery Inc. gang with the Super-pet to investigate the disappearance of the Justice League. After Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt and DC's live-action Batgirl movie, writing off both projects as part of CEO David Zaslav's cost-cutting measures, it was reported that the company scrapped Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! alongside the straight-to-DVD movie Scooby-Doo and the Haunted High Rise and the preschool animated series Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Pups.

Watch the trailer for the (not canceled) Scooby-Doo and Krypto crossover below. The official logline: "The world's greatest heroes, DC's Justice League, have mysteriously vanished and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice. Now it's up to the world's greatest super sleuths, Scooby and the gang, to solve the mystery and save our heroes...with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog!"

A data leak revealed the Scooby-Doo/DC crossover, titled Scooby-Doo Meets Krypto, in 2022. This past March, the film leaked online in its entirety shortly after it was reported that HBO Max shut down production on Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups.

Warner Bros. Discovery never addressed online claims that Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! was among the content axed for tax purposes. When news broke in August 2022 that the company would not be releasing Batgirl or Scoob 2 on any platform — either in theaters or on streaming — a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said at the time: "We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

In January, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said of the company's series of tax write-offs: "We're done with that chapter." To recover more than $3 billion in cost savings, WBD axed J.J. Abrams' Demimonde, TBS series Chad and The Big D, and canceled HBO's Westworld and The Nevers, pulling both series from streaming on HBO Max (since rebranded as Max).

"That was very important to all of us to really use 2022 to leave the purchase accounting behind us leave those initial strategy changes behind us get it all, get it all out there in terms of our restructuring estimates, and then be able to turn the page and move forward," Wiedenfels said during a Citibank media conference, adding the company received "a lot of public noise about the content write-offs that we took."

The content cuts are "a reflection of an industry that went overboard and went on a spending frenzy," the executive added. "There was a lot of thinking of, 'let's do more, more, more,' not necessarily 'let's do the exact right things, let's do what works.'"

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available to own on digital and on DVD (only at Walmart) on September 26th.