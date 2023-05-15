Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Breaks Silence on Superman: Legacy's Lois Lane Rumors

DC Studios will begin rebuilding the DC Universe franchise with Superman: Legacy in 2025, a reboot that will be written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn. There's been heavy rumor and speculation ever since Superman: Legacy was announced early this year, about who would be cast in the film as some of DC's most iconic characters – starting with Superman and Lois Lane. Last week, a list of potential frontrunner actors for Superman: Legacy's titular role dropped, sparking an entire wave of rumors about other actors being up for roles in the Superman Reboot. One bit of casting going down the rumor mill actually has a lot of DC fans excited: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Who Is Rachel Brosnahan?

(Photo: Prime Video)

If you don't know the name, Rachel Brosnahan (32) has been the breakout star of Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she plays a wisecracking female comedienne and housewife, who tries to launch a pioneering stand-up comedy career against the stifling backdrop of late 1950/1960s (when the series began). The spitfire character of Miriam "Midge" Maisel is one that's easy to see James Gunn and co. recognizing as having the same character qualities as Lois Lane – plus an old-time screen persona that could help Gunn blurr "classic" and "modern" visions of Superman and his world into a timeless blend.

She also got acclaim for a 2020 film called I'm Your Woman, where she played a 1970s mob wife forced to go on the run. It proved Brosnahan had dramatic darkness to her range, as well as the screen presence to carry a major film.

Is Rachel Brosnahan Lois Lane In Superman Legacy?

James Gunn has come out on Twitter and made it clear, "I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact." That means that any of these castings are insider rumors AT BEST, or fan-casting hopes, AT WORST.

For her part, Rachel Brosnahan won't confirm or deny any of the Lois Lane casting rumors for Superman: Legacy. As the actress told The View, when it comes to the rumors: "Take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice."

That said, Brosnahan definitely didn't close any doors that may lead her to a role as Lois Lane, stating, "Look, it would be extraordinary; I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, [who is] far from a damsel in distress and I would jump at the chance if it arose."

At age 32, Brosnahan may be older than the franchise-starting younger actors many believe Gunn and DC Studios are looking at – but then again, she definitely has the look of a still-young-but-established woman of her mid-to-late 20s, and is definitely not a bad pick for the long haul, if the DC Universe franchise takes Clark Kent and Lois Lane down their modern comic book path of marrying and having a son, Jonathan Kent, who is now an up-and-coming Superman in his own right.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

(Photo: DC)

Synopsis – Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.