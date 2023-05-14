Superman: Legacy Frontrunner David Corenswet Gets Transformed Into DC Hero In New Fan Art

James Gunn is officially moving on from Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has already started work on his next film. Gunn's next film just so happens to be Superman: Legacy, and he has already started pre-production on the project. Not much is known about Superman: Legacy other than that it will focus on Clark Kent/Superman when he first arrives in Metropolis. Gunn was rumored to already be casting the titular role, and a new report that was released earlier today claims that they already have a frontrunner. In the report, it was revealed that David Corenswet was the front-runner for the Superman: Legacy role and that Jacob Elordi and Nicholas Hoult were also in contention. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new piece of fan art that imagines Corenswet as the Last Son of Krypton, and if we're being honest, he fits the role perfectly or at least looks wise. In the fan art, Corenswet gets the classic Superman suit with Max Fleischer's original symbol in tow. While we won't know for sure who's going to star in Superman: Legacy, it's safe to say that someone will be announced fairly soon.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn Comments on Superman: Legacy Frontrunner News



Gunn took to Twitter to write, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

What do you think of David Corenswet playing the next Superman? Are you excited to see who James Gunn chooses? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!