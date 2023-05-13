Superman: Legacy: New Report Reveals Another Star in Contention for DC Hero

James Gunn has finally wrapped up his tenure with Marvel Studios after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he's already ramping up progress on his next project. Gunn is now moving on to his role as the co-CEO of DC Studios and will also direct the next Superman movie. Superman: Legacy has already begun pre-production and is reportedly set to begin filming in January. Casting for Superman: Legacy began ramping up this month, and earlier today it was revealed that David Corenswet is the frontrunner to play the next Man of Steel. There were a bunch of other names that were reportedly in the mix earlier, and the report made it seem like Gunn has already moved on. But a new report from Deadline has reaffirmed that Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson are both being eyed for the role of Superman.

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

